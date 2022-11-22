Franklin Resources Inc. Has $299.89 Million Stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,825,853 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after buying an additional 390,491 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 3.90% of Tapestry worth $299,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,758,778 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $145,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492,589 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Tapestry by 23.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,815,492 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $178,896,000 after purchasing an additional 920,425 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tapestry by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,654,335 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,213,109,000 after purchasing an additional 751,210 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tapestry in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,014,000. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 60.6% in the second quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 1,314,475 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $40,117,000 after buying an additional 495,914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Tapestry from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Tapestry from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Cowen increased their target price on Tapestry from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Tapestry from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Tapestry to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Tapestry Trading Down 1.2 %

In other news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 5,602 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $206,433.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,029.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPR stock opened at $34.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.77 and a 200-day moving average of $32.69. The stock has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.36. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.39 and a 52-week high of $47.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

Tapestry Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.