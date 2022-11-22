Franklin Resources Inc. Has $251.99 Million Stock Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,988,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,761,512 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 1.03% of DTE Energy worth $251,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in DTE Energy by 0.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 9.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 8.2% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Trading Down 1.4 %

DTE opened at $113.00 on Tuesday. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $100.64 and a twelve month high of $140.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.14 and a 200-day moving average of $124.03. The stock has a market cap of $21.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

DTE Energy Increases Dividend

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.02. DTE Energy had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 12.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be issued a $0.952 dividend. This is an increase from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 61.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DTE. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on DTE Energy from $147.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on DTE Energy from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of DTE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $145.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.00.

About DTE Energy

(Get Rating)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

