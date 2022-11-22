Franklin Resources Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,513,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,975 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $196,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,163,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,618,635,000 after acquiring an additional 409,850 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,133,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,769,040,000 after buying an additional 77,924 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 5.8% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,763,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,035,000 after acquiring an additional 150,960 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,475,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,184,000 after acquiring an additional 792,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,369,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,062,000 after acquiring an additional 93,795 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Mairead Magner sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,828,035. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trane Technologies Stock Down 0.0 %

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE TT opened at $176.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $156.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.83. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $120.64 and a 52-week high of $204.23. The firm has a market cap of $40.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TT shares. Mizuho upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $166.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.35.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

