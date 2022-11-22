Franchise Capital Ltd Makes New $670,000 Investment in Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU)

Franchise Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 123,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,000. Caribou Biosciences makes up 0.2% of Franchise Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Franchise Capital Ltd owned approximately 0.20% of Caribou Biosciences as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CRBU. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 199.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 64,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 42,690 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Caribou Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $230,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Caribou Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $461,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 249.1% in the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 286,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,632,000 after acquiring an additional 204,545 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 12.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Caribou Biosciences alerts:

Caribou Biosciences Stock Performance

CRBU stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.63. 6,443 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 449,826. Caribou Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.89 and a 52-week high of $21.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.04 and a 200-day moving average of $8.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $526.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caribou Biosciences

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Caribou Biosciences news, VP Ryan Fischesser sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 110,366 shares in the company, valued at $1,191,952.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Caribou Biosciences news, VP Ryan Fischesser sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 110,366 shares in the company, valued at $1,191,952.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Steven Kanner sold 43,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total value of $485,242.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 302,059 shares in the company, valued at $3,389,101.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Caribou Biosciences from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Caribou Biosciences from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Caribou Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.33.

Caribou Biosciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and CB-011, an allogeneic anti-BCMA CAR-T cell therapy for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRBU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caribou Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caribou Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.