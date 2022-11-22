Franchise Capital Ltd Decreases Holdings in Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN)

Franchise Capital Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) by 36.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 406,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231,912 shares during the period. Enfusion comprises 1.4% of Franchise Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Franchise Capital Ltd owned 0.36% of Enfusion worth $4,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ENFN. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Enfusion by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Enfusion during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enfusion by 3.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 141,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 4,165 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Enfusion by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 5,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Enfusion by 34.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 5,310 shares in the last quarter. 49.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enfusion alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered Enfusion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Enfusion from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Enfusion to $13.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Enfusion to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

Enfusion Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of ENFN stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 749 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,458. Enfusion, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $21.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.68.

Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. Enfusion had a negative return on equity of 57.75% and a negative net margin of 213.18%. The firm had revenue of $39.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.52 million. Equities analysts forecast that Enfusion, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Enfusion

In related news, major shareholder Tarek Hammoud sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $12,150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 40.10% of the company’s stock.

Enfusion Profile

(Get Rating)

Enfusion, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides portfolio management system, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools that allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and order and execution management system that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enfusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enfusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.