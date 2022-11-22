FountainCap Research & Investment Hong Kong Co. Ltd. Grows Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

FountainCap Research & Investment Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 195,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises approximately 100.0% of FountainCap Research & Investment Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. FountainCap Research & Investment Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $15,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franchise Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,809,000. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,305,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 975.4% in the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 179,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,654,000 after acquiring an additional 162,588 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 8,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 3,192 shares during the period. Finally, Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,615,000. 16.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TSM traded up $3.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.94. 398,662 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,509,252. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $59.43 and a 12-month high of $145.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $430.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.3392 per share. This represents a $4.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 23.26%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cowen reduced their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Erste Group Bank raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.57.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

