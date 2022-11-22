FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factors Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TILT) Shares Down 0.3%

FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factors Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TILT – Get Rating) shares fell 0.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $153.19 and last traded at $153.90. 7,776 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 12,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at $154.41.

FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factors Tilt Index Fund Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $147.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TILT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factors Tilt Index Fund by 244.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 4,282 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factors Tilt Index Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. TIAA FSB purchased a new position in FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factors Tilt Index Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $616,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factors Tilt Index Fund by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factors Tilt Index Fund by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 21,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,172,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter.

Further Reading

