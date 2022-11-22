FlatQube (QUBE) Price Hits $2.26 on Top Exchanges

FlatQube (QUBE) traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. One FlatQube token can currently be purchased for $2.26 or 0.00014227 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FlatQube has a market cap of $33.78 million and $35,676.48 worth of FlatQube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, FlatQube has traded down 13% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

FlatQube Token Profile

FlatQube’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,955,745 tokens. FlatQube’s official website is flatqube.io. FlatQube’s official Twitter account is @flatqube and its Facebook page is accessible here. FlatQube’s official message board is flatqube.medium.com.

Buying and Selling FlatQube

According to CryptoCompare, “FlatQube (QUBE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Everscale platform. FlatQube has a current supply of 2,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FlatQube is 2.43301972 USD and is down -2.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $6,208.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flatqube.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlatQube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FlatQube should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FlatQube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

