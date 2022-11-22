First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXL) Trading Down 0.9%

First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXL – Get Rating) traded down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $94.02 and last traded at $94.10. 73,264 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 68,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.98.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FXL. J Arnold Wealth Management Co grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund by 37,753.4% during the third quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co now owns 95,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,303,000 after buying an additional 95,516 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund by 217.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 51,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,876,000 after purchasing an additional 35,479 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter worth about $2,936,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter worth about $1,905,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund by 56.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 44,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,189,000 after purchasing an additional 16,073 shares during the last quarter.

About First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Technology Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

