First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:FDEU)

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st.

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 20.9% per year over the last three years.

Get First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund alerts:

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE FDEU traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $11.12. 31,493 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,626. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.18 and a 200 day moving average of $10.89. First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.27 and a twelve month high of $14.13.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund

About First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,671,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,133,000 after purchasing an additional 44,530 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 222,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 31,607 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 219,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 12,681 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 4,573 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 8,380 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors (North America) Inc and Henderson Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.