First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:FDEU)

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st.
First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 20.9% per year over the last three years.
First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund Trading Up 1.2 %
NYSE FDEU traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $11.12. 31,493 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,626. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.18 and a 200 day moving average of $10.89. First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.27 and a twelve month high of $14.13.
About First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund
First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors (North America) Inc and Henderson Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
