First Interstate Bank Reduces Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

First Interstate Bank trimmed its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 43,248 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,979 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Walmart by 442.9% in the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Tacita Capital Inc grew its position in Walmart by 100.0% in the first quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in Walmart by 75.2% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 233 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total value of $587,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 268,183 shares in the company, valued at $36,038,431.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total value of $587,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 268,183 shares in the company, valued at $36,038,431.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.89, for a total transaction of $1,049,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,683,978.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,212,333 shares of company stock worth $618,081,633 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $151.92. 115,501 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,263,863. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.10. The stock has a market cap of $412.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.65, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. The firm had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to repurchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Walmart from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. UBS Group upped their price target on Walmart from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 price target on Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Walmart from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.14.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

