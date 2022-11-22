First Interstate Bank Has $5.87 Million Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

First Interstate Bank boosted its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 57,407 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,796 shares during the quarter. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in NIKE were worth $5,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bar Harbor Wealth Management boosted its position in NIKE by 9.7% during the second quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 68,005 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $6,950,000 after purchasing an additional 6,034 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 45.6% in the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 6,562 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 150.5% in the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 47,361 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after buying an additional 28,456 shares during the last quarter. BBR Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 2.1% in the second quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 8,327 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 6.2% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,700 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $550,261.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,632,926.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NKE traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,772,494. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $82.22 and a one year high of $177.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.16.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas cut NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. BNP Paribas cut NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $120.00 price objective on NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Erste Group Bank cut NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on NIKE from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.25.

About NIKE

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Read More

