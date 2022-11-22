First Interstate Bank Has $3.41 Million Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

First Interstate Bank lessened its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,028 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 4,387 shares during the quarter. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FDX. Bar Harbor Wealth Management increased its holdings in FedEx by 190.3% in the second quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 15,111 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,426,000 after purchasing an additional 9,906 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in FedEx in the second quarter valued at about $19,882,000. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 1.4% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 11,979 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC bought a new stake in FedEx in the second quarter valued at about $41,652,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in FedEx by 3.2% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 652,534 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $147,936,000 after purchasing an additional 20,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FDX traded up $2.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $176.16. 66,175 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,884,073. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.42. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $141.92 and a 52 week high of $266.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.22.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by ($1.70). FedEx had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.37 EPS. FedEx’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 14.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 33.97%.

Insider Activity

In other FedEx news, Director R Brad Martin purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $143.41 per share, for a total transaction of $215,115.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,557.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FDX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $320.00 price objective on FedEx in a report on Monday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded FedEx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $199.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on FedEx from $250.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on FedEx from $250.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on FedEx from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $207.16.

FedEx Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Articles

