First Interstate Bank Has $2.75 Million Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

First Interstate Bank grew its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,859 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 196.3% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 314.5% during the second quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 71.1% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 812.3% in the first quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in Citigroup by 79.2% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Citigroup

In other Citigroup news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,277.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Citigroup Price Performance

C has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $54.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $49.00 to $49.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.60.

Citigroup stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.26. 289,752 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,042,980. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.28 and its 200-day moving average is $48.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $95.41 billion, a PE ratio of 6.75, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.58. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $69.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $18.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.28 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.95%.

Citigroup Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.