First Interstate Bank Grows Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

First Interstate Bank raised its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,476 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,092 shares during the quarter. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Intel were worth $954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in Intel during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 667.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Intel to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Summit Insights upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Intel from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

Shares of Intel stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.46. The stock had a trading volume of 762,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,439,680. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $56.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. Intel’s payout ratio is 44.92%.

In related news, Director Lip Bu Tan purchased 1,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $50,966.46. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,711.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intel news, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 1,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $50,966.46. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,711.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at $2,614,533.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 73,630 shares of company stock worth $2,147,872. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

