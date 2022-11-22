First Interstate Bank Buys 3,144 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

First Interstate Bank grew its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,566 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,767,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,317,547,000 after acquiring an additional 4,367,157 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1,886.8% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,346,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $376,786,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228,072 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 17.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,763,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,589,915,000 after buying an additional 1,437,047 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 13.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 8,349,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,359,522,000 after buying an additional 998,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth approximately $107,435,000. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Chevron Stock Up 2.6 %

In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total transaction of $10,250,284.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 207,691 shares of company stock worth $36,476,456. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CVX stock traded up $4.63 on Tuesday, hitting $185.87. The stock had a trading volume of 184,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,135,586. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $167.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.37. The company has a market cap of $359.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.21. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $110.73 and a one year high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 14.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.96 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 19.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.31%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

