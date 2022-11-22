First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday.
Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of First Bank to $15.75 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.
First Bank Stock Performance
Shares of First Bank stock opened at $15.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $298.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.65 and its 200 day moving average is $14.59. First Bank has a 1 year low of $13.02 and a 1 year high of $16.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.
First Bank Dividend Announcement
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Bank
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRBA. IAM Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of First Bank by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 180,635 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of First Bank by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,839 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of First Bank by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in First Bank by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in First Bank by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,784 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter.
About First Bank
First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Bank (FRBA)
- Santa Claus Rally? Here’s What Needs to Happen
- Is Ardelyx is A Buy After Slip in Early 2022
- Will the Return of Bob Iger Return the Magic to Disney Stock?
- Is Tesla A Bargain Now As It Trades At Two-Year Lows?
- Black Friday Deals on These 3 Dividend Plays
Receive News & Ratings for First Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.