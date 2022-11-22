First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of First Bank to $15.75 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.

First Bank Stock Performance

Shares of First Bank stock opened at $15.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $298.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.65 and its 200 day moving average is $14.59. First Bank has a 1 year low of $13.02 and a 1 year high of $16.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

First Bank Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Bank

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. First Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.48%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRBA. IAM Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of First Bank by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 180,635 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of First Bank by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,839 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of First Bank by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in First Bank by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in First Bank by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,784 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter.

About First Bank

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

Further Reading

