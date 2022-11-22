Financial Partners Group Inc Has $206,000 Holdings in SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT)

Financial Partners Group Inc lessened its holdings in shares of SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT – Get Rating) by 37.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,133 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc owned about 0.05% of SelectQuote worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SLQT. Abrams Bison Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of SelectQuote by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC now owns 12,910,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,021,000 after acquiring an additional 910,794 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SelectQuote during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,731,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in SelectQuote by 260.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 785,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 567,948 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in SelectQuote by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,693,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,946,000 after purchasing an additional 387,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in SelectQuote by 127.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 309,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 173,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SLQT traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.68. 1,035 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,279,602. SelectQuote, Inc. has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $9.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.73.

SelectQuote ( NYSE:SLQT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.18). SelectQuote had a negative return on equity of 55.81% and a negative net margin of 37.65%. The firm had revenue of $139.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. SelectQuote’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of SelectQuote from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of SelectQuote from $2.75 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.10.

SelectQuote, Inc operates a technology-enabled, direct-to-consumer distribution platform that sells a range of insurance products and healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Senior; Life; and Auto & Home. It distributes senior health policies, such as medicare advantage, medicare supplement, medicare part D, and other ancillary senior health insurance related policies, including prescription drugs, dental, vision, and hearing plans; term life policies; and non-commercial auto and home property, and casualty policies.

