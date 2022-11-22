Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Raises Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,815 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 268 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 10.5% in the second quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 2,825 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Salesforce in the second quarter worth approximately $7,460,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Salesforce by 1.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,050,154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $833,475,000 after purchasing an additional 49,461 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 503.7% in the second quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 95,294 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $15,727,000 after purchasing an additional 79,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 2.2% in the second quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 75,500 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $12,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of CRM stock opened at $145.12 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $151.95 and a 200 day moving average of $164.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 268.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.12. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.04 and a 1 year high of $305.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 24th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the CRM provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 986 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total transaction of $144,320.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 94,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,846,602. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 7,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.50, for a total transaction of $1,191,006.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,260,178,981.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total value of $144,320.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 94,600 shares in the company, valued at $13,846,602. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 162,727 shares of company stock worth $25,233,330. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim raised Salesforce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $260.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $255.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Salesforce from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.24.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

