Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Purchases 3,492 Shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,492 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in VanEck Green Bond ETF were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $280,000. Moneywise Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $242,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $634,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF by 14.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 5,473 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF by 351.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,067 shares during the period.

VanEck Green Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:GRNB opened at $22.79 on Tuesday. VanEck Green Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.54 and a 1-year high of $27.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.31.

VanEck Green Bond ETF Company Profile

Green Bankshares, Inc (Green Bankshares) is a bank holding company. Prior to September 7, 2011, Green Bankshares conducted its business primarily through its wholly owned subsidiary, GreenBank (the Bank). On September 7, 2011, the Bank merged with and into Capital Bank, National Association (Capital Bank, NA), a subsidiary of Capital Bank Financial Corp.

