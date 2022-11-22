Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Lowers Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lessened its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 214,933 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,428 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $8,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rock Creek Group LP increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 273.8% in the second quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 729 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total transaction of $787,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,686 shares in the company, valued at $4,278,967.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

A number of research firms recently commented on BK. Barclays reduced their target price on Bank of New York Mellon to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.27.

Shares of BK opened at $44.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $36.22 and a one year high of $64.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.10.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 44.98%.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

See Also

