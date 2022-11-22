Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Has $980,000 Holdings in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBD)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBD – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,008 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,609 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned about 0.44% of Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 165,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,102,000 after purchasing an additional 24,711 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF by 180.6% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 140,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,484,000 after purchasing an additional 90,407 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 63,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 13,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its position in shares of Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF by 66.9% during the 2nd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 45,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 18,200 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF Price Performance

Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF stock opened at $20.12 on Tuesday. Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $17.19 and a twelve month high of $31.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.86.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.