Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Has $2.27 Million Stock Position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. reduced its holdings in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,039 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 7,398 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Olin were worth $2,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OLN. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Olin during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olin during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Olin by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 712 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Olin during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olin during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on OLN. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Olin from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Olin in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Olin from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Olin from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Olin in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Olin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.09.

Olin Price Performance

Olin Dividend Announcement

Shares of OLN opened at $56.33 on Tuesday. Olin Co. has a 1 year low of $41.33 and a 1 year high of $67.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.15 and a 200-day moving average of $53.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.59%.

Olin Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

