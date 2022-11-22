Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Grows Stock Holdings in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) by 91.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,726 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 55,651 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned about 0.15% of Viasat worth $3,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VSAT. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Viasat by 2.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,565 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,591,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Viasat by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,893 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 12,844 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Viasat in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $661,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Viasat in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Viasat by 153.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,768 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 13,793 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Viasat alerts:

Viasat Price Performance

Shares of VSAT opened at $34.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Viasat, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.38 and a fifty-two week high of $52.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Viasat Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VSAT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Viasat from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com lowered Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James lowered Viasat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Viasat from $53.00 to $47.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.10.

(Get Rating)

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Viasat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viasat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.