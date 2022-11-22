Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Cuts Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. reduced its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,866 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,671 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in T. SWS Partners purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in AT&T in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new position in AT&T in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 52.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Stock Performance

NYSE T opened at $18.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.46 and a 52-week high of $21.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.60. The firm has a market cap of $134.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.61.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. AT&T had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.86%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on AT&T from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on AT&T from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

About AT&T

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.