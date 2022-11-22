Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Cuts Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. cut its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,105 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $2,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $5,818,000. Hoylecohen LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,237,000. Pacific Sun Financial Corp raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 4,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 106.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 880,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,388,000 after acquiring an additional 453,506 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of IJS stock opened at $95.99 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $82.09 and a 52 week high of $109.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.34.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.