Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Cuts Holdings in Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lowered its stake in Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,303 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 767 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Crane were worth $1,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Crane by 27.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 36,108 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,162,000 after acquiring an additional 7,666 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Crane by 3.1% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 138,319 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,140 shares in the last quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC grew its position in Crane by 14.0% in the second quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 81,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,137,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crane during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Crane by 6.9% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,266 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Max H. Mitchell sold 117,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.40, for a total transaction of $12,225,553.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 347,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,274,824. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Max H. Mitchell sold 117,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.40, for a total transaction of $12,225,553.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 347,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,274,824. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alejandro Alcala sold 25,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total value of $2,677,242.62. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,177 shares in the company, valued at $2,314,835.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 158,659 shares of company stock valued at $16,536,755 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Crane Stock Performance

Crane stock opened at $104.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.53. Crane Holdings, Co. has a fifty-two week low of $82.14 and a fifty-two week high of $114.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.92.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $815.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.62 million. Crane had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 22.03%. Crane’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Crane Holdings, Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Crane Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Crane from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com lowered Crane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Crane from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Crane from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crane has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.67.

About Crane

Crane Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has four business segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, Payment & Merchandising Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

See Also

