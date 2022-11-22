Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Boosts Holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,374 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,805 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned 0.06% of Alaska Air Group worth $3,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALK. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 4,007 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 57,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 50.2% during the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 9,272 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 3,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Alaska Air Group Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:ALK opened at $46.30 on Tuesday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.19 and a 1-year high of $61.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.24 and a 200 day moving average of $44.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 115.75 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Insider Activity at Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.14. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 3,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total value of $150,322.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,877 shares in the company, valued at $499,254.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Melius started coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.30.

Alaska Air Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.