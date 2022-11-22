Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Acquires 4,710 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,260 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,710 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $5,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tevis Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new stake in Boeing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in Boeing by 118.5% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 540.9% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 282 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Stock Performance

NYSE BA opened at $173.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $145.81 and its 200 day moving average is $146.15. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $113.02 and a twelve month high of $229.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($6.25). The firm had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.03 billion. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -8.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Boeing from $245.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Boeing in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Boeing from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price target on Boeing in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.18.

Insider Activity

In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,285 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at $458,231.53. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David L. Calhoun acquired 25,000 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,972,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Boeing

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.