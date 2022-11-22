Financial Advocates Investment Management Reduces Position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Financial Advocates Investment Management cut its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT – Get Rating) by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,949 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $2,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MOAT. Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance purchased a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,834,000. Alaska Permanent Capital Management purchased a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the second quarter valued at about $23,123,000. PFS Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the first quarter valued at about $17,188,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 45.5% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 586,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,823,000 after purchasing an additional 183,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APCM Wealth Management for Individuals purchased a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the second quarter valued at about $10,571,000.

Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF stock opened at $67.04 on Tuesday. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 12-month low of $57.27 and a 12-month high of $77.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.94.

