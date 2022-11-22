Financial Advocates Investment Management Purchases 43,960 Shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO – Get Rating) by 1,363.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,184 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,960 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned about 1.32% of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF worth $2,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 106.5% in the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 152.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 6,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $917,000.

QGRO stock opened at $60.14 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.11. American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $52.88 and a 1 year high of $79.76.

