Financial Advocates Investment Management Invests $2.77 Million in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 119,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,772,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DFAE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 34.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 679,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,837,000 after purchasing an additional 172,537 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 34.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 509,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,366,000 after buying an additional 131,626 shares during the period. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter worth $1,820,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 73.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 94,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,444,000 after buying an additional 40,086 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter worth $1,379,000.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

DFAE opened at $21.54 on Tuesday. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.43 and a fifty-two week high of $28.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.43.

