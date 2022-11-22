Financial Advocates Investment Management Increases Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,488 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,619 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 126,023 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,374,000 after buying an additional 25,352 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 68.9% during the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 591 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth about $8,818,000. Choate Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.8% during the second quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 89,953 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,835,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 11.0% during the second quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 299,562 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $12,774,000 after purchasing an additional 29,750 shares during the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total transaction of $599,432.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 631,374 shares in the company, valued at $29,762,970.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total transaction of $599,432.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 631,374 shares in the company, valued at $29,762,970.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $848,759.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,689,636.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,195 shares of company stock worth $1,693,532. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $47.97 on Tuesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.60 and a 12 month high of $64.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.33.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The business had revenue of $13.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.63.

About Cisco Systems

Get Rating

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Recommended Stories

