Financial Advocates Investment Management Cuts Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Financial Advocates Investment Management decreased its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,705 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 571 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 60.6% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the second quarter worth $39,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 23.0% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 666.7% in the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 230 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $267.00 target price on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on McDonald’s to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.30.

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $274.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $255.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $252.94. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $217.68 and a 12-month high of $281.67. The firm has a market cap of $201.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.57, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 123.40% and a net margin of 25.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.52%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

