Financial Advocates Investment Management Acquires 15,374 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,569 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,374 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $3,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Savings Bank increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 7,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 13,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Forefront Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Forefront Wealth Management Inc. now owns 40,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.12.

