Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) is Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,167 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF accounts for 2.0% of Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF worth $3,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FHLC. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 7,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.61. 1,190 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,504. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a twelve month low of $55.92 and a twelve month high of $69.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.02.

