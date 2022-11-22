Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) is Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Posted by on Nov 22nd, 2022

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLCGet Rating) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,167 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF accounts for 2.0% of Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF worth $3,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FHLC. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 7,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.61. 1,190 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,504. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a twelve month low of $55.92 and a twelve month high of $69.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.02.

