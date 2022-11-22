Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Purchased by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,277 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $2,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 78.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fastenal in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Fastenal by 53.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp lifted its stake in Fastenal by 33.5% in the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Fastenal by 27.1% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. 78.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fastenal Price Performance

Fastenal stock opened at $52.05 on Tuesday. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $43.73 and a 12 month high of $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.18.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.25% and a net margin of 15.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 26th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 66.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FAST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Fastenal from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com cut Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fastenal has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fastenal news, Director Stephen L. Eastman acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.88 per share, for a total transaction of $43,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Stephen L. Eastman bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.88 per share, with a total value of $43,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel L. Florness bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.00 per share, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,532,592. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 6,500 shares of company stock worth $306,425. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

