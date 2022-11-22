EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) Sets New 12-Month High at $10.16

EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.16 and last traded at $10.15, with a volume of 10876 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EZCORP in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

EZCORP Trading Up 3.1 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.64 and its 200-day moving average is $8.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $579.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EZCORP

EZCORP Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EZPW. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in EZCORP by 128.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,418 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of EZCORP during the second quarter valued at $33,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in EZCORP by 2,053.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,307 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 4,107 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in EZCORP in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in EZCORP by 36.3% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,893 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the period. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. The firm’s geographical segments include U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other International. The U.S. Pawn segment includes EZPAWN, Value Pawn & Jewelry, and other branded pawn operations in the United States. The Latin America Pawn segment includes Empeño Fácil, Cash Apoyo Efectivo, and other branded pawn operations in Mexico, as well as GuatePrenda and MaxiEfectivo pawn operations in Guatemala, El Salvador, and Honduras.

Featured Stories

