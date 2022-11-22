EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) Sets New 12-Month High at $10.16

EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.16 and last traded at $10.15, with a volume of 10876 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.92.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EZCORP in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.64 and its 200-day moving average is $8.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $579.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.13.
EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. The firm’s geographical segments include U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other International. The U.S. Pawn segment includes EZPAWN, Value Pawn & Jewelry, and other branded pawn operations in the United States. The Latin America Pawn segment includes Empeño Fácil, Cash Apoyo Efectivo, and other branded pawn operations in Mexico, as well as GuatePrenda and MaxiEfectivo pawn operations in Guatemala, El Salvador, and Honduras.
