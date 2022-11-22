Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $8.56

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.56 and last traded at $8.56, with a volume of 313 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.81.

EXFY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Expensify from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Expensify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Expensify from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Expensify from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expensify presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.29.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.10.

In other Expensify news, CFO Ryan Schaffer sold 4,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $93,980.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,399 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,980. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO David Michael Barrett sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total transaction of $415,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,561,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,360,047.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Ryan Schaffer sold 4,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $93,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 21.12% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Expensify by 117.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Expensify during the third quarter worth $56,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Expensify by 137.6% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,403 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Expensify during the third quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Expensify by 9,175.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 7,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.24% of the company’s stock.

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

