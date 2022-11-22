Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Shares Sold by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA trimmed its holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 479,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $18,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EXAS. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Exact Sciences by 44.4% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 667 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 103.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 682 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Exact Sciences during the first quarter worth $62,000. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on EXAS shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Exact Sciences from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Exact Sciences from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Exact Sciences to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exact Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.86.

Exact Sciences stock opened at $42.33 on Tuesday. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52 week low of $29.27 and a 52 week high of $90.39. The stock has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

In other news, insider Everett Cunningham sold 16,872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total transaction of $529,274.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,175.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

