Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 226,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,356 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Eversource Energy worth $19,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 88.1% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 200.0% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ES has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.00.

Shares of Eversource Energy stock opened at $80.40 on Tuesday. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $70.54 and a 52-week high of $94.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.88 and a 200 day moving average of $84.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $28.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a $0.6375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.59%.

In other news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total transaction of $456,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 71,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,558,772.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

