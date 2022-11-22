Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Stock Position Decreased by Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc.

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 740,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 46,700 shares during the period. Euronet Worldwide accounts for about 2.9% of Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $74,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 18.5% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,764,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $359,818,000 after acquiring an additional 431,262 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 139.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 569,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,062,000 after purchasing an additional 331,067 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Euronet Worldwide by 3,579.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 179,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,372,000 after purchasing an additional 174,699 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 66.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 418,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,456,000 after purchasing an additional 166,627 shares during the period. Finally, Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,550,000. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on EEFT. StockNews.com started coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $90.00 in a report on Sunday, October 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Euronet Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.25.

Euronet Worldwide Price Performance

Euronet Worldwide Profile

Shares of EEFT traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,570. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.91. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.60 and a fifty-two week high of $149.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22 and a beta of 1.36.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

