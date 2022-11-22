Euler Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $40.26 Million (EUL)

Euler (EUL) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. Over the last week, Euler has traded down 23.2% against the US dollar. One Euler token can currently be purchased for about $4.05 or 0.00025531 BTC on major exchanges. Euler has a market capitalization of $40.26 million and $1.72 million worth of Euler was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Euler Token Profile

Euler’s launch date was August 25th, 2021. Euler’s total supply is 27,182,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,931,059 tokens. The official website for Euler is www.euler.finance. Euler’s official Twitter account is @eulerfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Euler’s official message board is blog.euler.finance.

Euler Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Euler is a non-custodial permissionless lending protocol on Ethereum that helps users to earn interest on their crypto assets or hedge against volatile markets without the need for a trusted third party. EUL is an ERC20 token that acts as the native governance token of the Euler Protocol.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Euler directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Euler should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Euler using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

