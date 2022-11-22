Euler Price Tops $3.97 on Exchanges (EUL)

Euler (EUL) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. One Euler token can now be bought for about $3.97 or 0.00024565 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Euler has traded down 24.5% against the US dollar. Euler has a market cap of $39.47 million and $1.69 million worth of Euler was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Euler Profile

Euler’s genesis date was August 25th, 2021. Euler’s total supply is 27,182,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,931,059 tokens. Euler’s official Twitter account is @eulerfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Euler is www.euler.finance. The official message board for Euler is blog.euler.finance.

Euler Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Euler is a non-custodial permissionless lending protocol on Ethereum that helps users to earn interest on their crypto assets or hedge against volatile markets without the need for a trusted third party. EUL is an ERC20 token that acts as the native governance token of the Euler Protocol.”

