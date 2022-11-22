Ethereum Classic (ETC) Hits Market Cap of $2.56 Billion

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 22nd. Ethereum Classic has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion and $271.96 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $18.53 or 0.00114421 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,196.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000483 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $70.19 or 0.00433356 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00023568 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.28 or 0.00798137 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.68 or 0.00670952 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001657 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006185 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.11 or 0.00235269 BTC.
- Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.11 or 0.00241477 BTC.
Ethereum Classic Coin Profile
Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,978,779 coins. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars.
