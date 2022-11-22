Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Sells 3,929 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC trimmed its position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 100,750 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 3,929 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $4,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AEM. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 64.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,108 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 59.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,381 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the first quarter valued at approximately $533,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 888.0% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 988 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the first quarter worth $322,000. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

Shares of AEM traded up $1.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $49.10. The company had a trading volume of 172,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,622,767. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $22.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.44, a PEG ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 0.76. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12-month low of $36.69 and a 12-month high of $67.14.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Rating ) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The mining company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.09. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 47.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AEM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$79.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$89.00 to C$91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.67.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

