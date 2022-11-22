Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Sells 19,469 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC decreased its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 460,856 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 19,469 shares during the period. Ford Motor makes up about 0.8% of Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $5,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in F. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ford Motor by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 325,338,615 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,501,475,000 after acquiring an additional 26,707,784 shares in the last quarter. Snider Financial Group grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 100,345.2% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,717,000 after acquiring an additional 219,586,336 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Ford Motor by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,771,739 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $418,988,000 after acquiring an additional 436,777 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Ford Motor by 1.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,015,262 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $389,189,000 after acquiring an additional 372,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Ford Motor by 0.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,062,515 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $189,906,000 after acquiring an additional 60,500 shares in the last quarter. 49.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ford Motor news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 29,821 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $416,599.37. Following the sale, the insider now owns 224,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,142,942.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of F traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.08. The company had a trading volume of 650,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,386,856. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $25.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.94 and its 200-day moving average is $13.33. The company has a market capitalization of $56.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.42.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $37.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.11 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is presently 27.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

F has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lowered Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.07.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading

