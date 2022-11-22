Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Sells 18,773 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC decreased its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 18,773 shares during the period. Newmont accounts for 1.3% of Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $7,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Newmont by 182.0% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 32,070,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,547,688,000 after buying an additional 20,699,677 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Newmont by 103.3% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,489,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $356,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281,418 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Newmont by 70.6% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,305,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $342,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,294 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the second quarter worth about $82,681,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Newmont by 19.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,639,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $606,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEM traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.07. 191,969 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,507,297. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $37.45 and a 12 month high of $86.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.57 billion, a PE ratio of 36.39 and a beta of 0.25.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). Newmont had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 174.60%.

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $469,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,949,251.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $128,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,834,266.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $469,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,949,251.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,890 shares of company stock worth $1,405,502 in the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NEM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Newmont from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Newmont to $54.00 in a research report on Monday. Eight Capital dropped their price target on Newmont to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Newmont in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Newmont has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.33.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

