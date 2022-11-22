Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Has $6.08 Million Holdings in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lessened its position in shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 267,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,237 shares during the quarter. Livent makes up approximately 1.0% of Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Livent were worth $6,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LTHM. Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Livent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,491,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Livent by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,674,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,334,000 after purchasing an additional 797,187 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Livent by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,799,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,979,000 after purchasing an additional 736,174 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Livent by 761.6% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 631,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,250,000 after purchasing an additional 558,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Livent by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,824,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,997,000 after purchasing an additional 421,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

LTHM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Livent in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. TheStreet upgraded Livent from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. CICC Research initiated coverage on Livent in a research note on Monday, August 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.30 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on Livent from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Livent in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.69.

In other Livent news, CEO Paul W. Graves sold 85,171 shares of Livent stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $2,980,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 299,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,499,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO Paul W. Graves sold 85,171 shares of Livent stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $2,980,985.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 299,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,499,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Gilberto Antoniazzi sold 3,635 shares of Livent stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $118,282.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,036,418.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

LTHM traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.04. The stock had a trading volume of 53,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,468,902. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.74. Livent Co. has a 1 year low of $19.35 and a 1 year high of $36.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.11.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

