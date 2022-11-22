Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Has $3.08 Million Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $3,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,964,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,989,404,000 after acquiring an additional 326,891 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,555,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,637,608,000 after purchasing an additional 259,383 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 9.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,566,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $391,600,000 after purchasing an additional 139,061 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 36.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,287,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $321,806,000 after purchasing an additional 342,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,190,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $297,567,000 after buying an additional 321,693 shares during the period. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 3.7 %

APD traded up $10.92 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $307.33. 33,086 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,304,634. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $253.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $248.59. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $216.24 and a twelve month high of $309.29. The stock has a market cap of $68.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 16.31%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.39 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays increased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $286.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $339.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.28.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

(Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.